Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden spend double date night with Rob Lowe, Sheryl Berkoff

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Rob Lowe, and Sheryl Berkoff paint the town red on date night.

On Saturday, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden enjoyed an evening with their friends Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff in Montecito, California.

The two couples were spotted exchanging warm greetings as they gathered at the renowned Tre Lune Italian restaurant.



Cameron Diaz sported an oversized charcoal jacket paired with a black T-shirt, cropped pants, and comfortable loafers.

The foursome was observed bidding farewell to another couple while gathered on the restaurant's patio.

It's worth noting that Cameron Diaz and Rob Lowe previously collaborated on the 2014 comedy film Se* Tape, in which Rob played Cameron's character's boss.

The film centered around a couple's attempt to spice up their marriage by creating a sex tape, inadvertently sharing it with family and friends when they mistakenly uploaded the content online.