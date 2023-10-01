PAW Patrol scares off Saw X, The Creator with $23M opening

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie saved the day at the domestic box office this weekend, opening to $23 million and beating out horror sequels Saw X and The Creator.

The family-friendly film is the second big-screen adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated series, and it represents a much-needed win for the family marketplace.



PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie picks up where the first film left off, with the pups gaining new superpowers and teaming up to save Adventure City from a new threat. The film has been praised for its bright visuals, catchy songs, and heartwarming story.

Saw X and The Creator, on the other hand, failed to generate much interest at the box office.

Saw X is the tenth film in the long-running horror franchise, and it follows a new detective as he investigates a series of gruesome murders.

The Creator is a new horror film from the producers of Get Out and Us, and it stars Elisabeth Moss as a scientist who creates a lifelike artificial intelligence being.

Despite their disappointing debuts, Saw X and The Creator could still find success on streaming services. However, for now, it's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie that's ruling the box office.