PAW Patrol scares off Saw X, The Creator with $23M opening

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie saved the day at the domestic box office this weekend, opening to $23 million and beating out horror sequels Saw X and The Creator.
The family-friendly film is the second big-screen adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated series, and it represents a much-needed win for the family marketplace.
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie picks up where the first film left off, with the pups gaining new superpowers and teaming up to save Adventure City from a new threat. The film has been praised for its bright visuals, catchy songs, and heartwarming story.
Saw X and The Creator, on the other hand, failed to generate much interest at the box office.
Saw X is the tenth film in the long-running horror franchise, and it follows a new detective as he investigates a series of gruesome murders.
The Creator is a new horror film from the producers of Get Out and Us, and it stars Elisabeth Moss as a scientist who creates a lifelike artificial intelligence being.
Despite their disappointing debuts, Saw X and The Creator could still find success on streaming services. However, for now, it's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie that's ruling the box office.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still hold some legitimacy after King Charles' decision
Prince William and Kate Middleton have deliberately chosed to stay mum about the Sussexes for key reason
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in so much influence of each other
Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly do not sit with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte...
Kourtney Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner last week surprised her with 'dreamy' baby shower
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori comes from a crime family in Australia