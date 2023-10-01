Prince William, Kate Middleton dine without children, here's why

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not sit with their children during dinner time

Prince William and Kate Middleton have set strong rules for their children when it comes to mealtime.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, spoke to Harper's Bazaar and revealed that Prince William and Kate do not dine with their kids "until they have learned the art of polite conversation".

Alternatively, the children are seated that their nursery until they are of age to dine with the adults.

"The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table," he said.



Meanwhile, he told The Sun that the royal family had a strict set of rules when disciplining the trio.

He said: "Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

The former chef said that the irritable child would be taken to a different place where Kate or William would step up to explain what happened.

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them," McGrady said.