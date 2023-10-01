Prince William drops hint for big plans in US with a rare request

Prince William appears to be planning a big project for the United States of America as Prince of Wales after he made an usual filing for a trademark.

On May 12, the royal submitted an application to the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark ‘The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales,’ via Express.co.uk.

The application also lists Kensington Palace, London, as its address and seeks to trademark the Foundation’s name for purposes related to “promotional campaigning, charitable fundraising, educational activities, and healthcare services relating to mental health.”

The outlet also noted that the unusual phrases that were submitted to trademark hinted that Prince Harry’s estranged brother may be looking organise a charity run in the US, following his two-day visit in New York.

In the application, phrases such as “printed matter, banners, and posters…in relation to charitable activities in the field of mental health; printed race numbers, clothing, footwear, headgear” were also given for the trademark process.

According to a lawyer, cited by the outlet, all these details point to hosting a race.

Moreover, it appears that William’s morning jog during his brief NYC trip last month was more than just getting some fresh air.