Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'pleased' with public's 'new' opinion of them

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly pleased with the public reception of their appearance at the Invictus Games.

Insiders told OK! that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were relieved that the public was getting a different impression of the couple, one that was different from the negativity they got.

"They’re pleased by the positive response they’re getting," the insider dished.

"It takes the sting out of all the negativity they were getting beforehand and raises awareness of the Invictus Games, which is really what it’s all about."

The source elaborated that the couple was happy to not be under the microscopic gaze of the royal family, which barred them from most basic public displays of affection like hand holding.

"One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals," the insider said.

"They don’t have to worry about following protocol. They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm."