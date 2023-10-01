Tina Knowles lauds Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for wildly successful tours

Tina Knowles was full of praises for her daughter Beyoncé alongside Taylor Swift as following their wildly successful tours.

Knowles 69, took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of the New York Times Facebook post which talked about the impact the Cuff It singer has had on the American economy.

The caption by the publication read, “Anything Beyoncé does becomes a cultural event, but the Renaissance World Tour has become a cultural movement. By its close this weekend, the tour will have generated an estimated $4.5 billion for the American economy, about as much as the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing.”

The businesswoman then took to her caption to write, “This is so awesome! To [be] able to stimulate the economy is no small feat! @beyonce And @taylorswift !” she added.

“Just being young women and being able to say this is so awesome!!! Proud of them both!”

In the comments, actress Octavia Spencer echoed Knowles’ sentiment, giving a nod to Beyoncé’s big hit, writing, “Who run the world??? #Girls.”

The Renaissance songstress, 42, will close out her historic tour in Kansas City on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Swift wrapped her Eras Tour in US and Mexico, and has stops left in Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe and Canada, which will end in November 2024.