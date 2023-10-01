Tina Knowles lauds Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for wildly successful tours

Tina Knowles was full of praises for her daughter Beyoncé alongside Taylor Swift as following their wildly successful tours.
Knowles 69, took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of the New York Times Facebook post which talked about the impact the Cuff It singer has had on the American economy.
The caption by the publication read, “Anything Beyoncé does becomes a cultural event, but the Renaissance World Tour has become a cultural movement. By its close this weekend, the tour will have generated an estimated $4.5 billion for the American economy, about as much as the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing.”
The businesswoman then took to her caption to write, “This is so awesome! To [be] able to stimulate the economy is no small feat! @beyonce And @taylorswift !” she added.
“Just being young women and being able to say this is so awesome!!! Proud of them both!”
In the comments, actress Octavia Spencer echoed Knowles’ sentiment, giving a nod to Beyoncé’s big hit, writing, “Who run the world??? #Girls.”
The Renaissance songstress, 42, will close out her historic tour in Kansas City on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Swift wrapped her Eras Tour in US and Mexico, and has stops left in Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe and Canada, which will end in November 2024.
Patrick J. Adams hinted at Suits reboot after he posted throwback photos from the set earlier this week
Lil Tay exposes father's secrets with craigslist receipts, promoting new single
Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper, and Emily Blunt attend Inez Reynolds' 7th birthday party
Travis Scot remained absent as Kylie Jenner virtually attended court to finally change her son’s name to Aire
Alison participated in a prank audition 18 years ago in front of judges Sharon and Simon Cowell
A source told: 'Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly'