Sophie Turner’s efforts to expose Joe Jonas’ to be ‘worthless’ in court

Sophie Turner’s attempt to expose Joe Jonas for lying through her lawsuit may be in vain.



The bombshell letter that Sophie Turner submitted to the courts exposing Joe Jonas’ “intention” to move into their UK “forever home” with their children will ultimately amount to nothing legally, an insider told Page Six on Friday.

Dubbing the move by Turner as an attempt to “pique the attention of reporters,” the source further claimed that “[The letter] won’t actually be material to determine legal residency.”

Last week, the Game of Thrones alum submitted a letter to the courts in which her estranged husband gushed about the Oxford home in Turner’s UK home soil that they allegedly signed a deal on before he filed for divorce.

“We can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home,” the What a Man Gotta Do vocalist expressed to the homeowners in his buyer’s letter.

The letter, which allegedly swayed the homeowners to accept their £750,000 ($914,130) offer, comes in the midst of a heated custody battle between the separated couple, beginning with Turner suing the Jonas Brothers vocalist for “abducting” their daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine, by withholding their passports.

The former Disney star, who was looking after the children as Turner was filming for a new movie, refuted these accusations.

Since then, an interim consent order declared that the children must remain in the UK until the pair can settle their divorce.

As details about the contentious home surface, the source told Page Six that the house is in escrow and the sale “never closed.”

“Intention, expressed in a letter or otherwise, does not equal residency. Actions do,” the insider stated.