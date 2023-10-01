‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh Bonneville announces shocking split from wife of 25 years

‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh Bonneville announces shocking split from wife after 25 years

Hugh Bonneville, known of Downton Abbey fame, announced his separation from wife Lulu Williams, with whom he had been married for 25 years, per Daily Mail.

A spokesperson for Bonneville, 59, confirmed the news comes just days after he attended the wedding of his co-star Michelle Dockery without Lulu, 55.

The last outing that the former couple made together was in April at the Old Vic Theatre in London for a gala. However, the actor was seen wearing his gold ring while attending the King’s Coronation Concert on May 7, while Lulu did not accompany him.

The split comes just five years after the couple renewed their vows at Graceland chapel in Las Vegas. According to The Sun, Lulu “feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing.”

Bonneville, who portrayed the beloved character Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, on the BBC period drama, was often accompanied by his now-estranged wife. He was also always full of praises and admiration for Lulu, calling her his “anchor” and “bedrock” in interviews.

In his latest appearance at Dockery’s nuptials to Jasper Waller-Bridge, Bonneville was all smiles and also spotted without his wedding ring.

“It’s a shame as locally they were known to be a very sociable couple,” a source close to the couple told The Sun. “Hugh has been away from home filming a lot this year. He has lost a bit of weight this summer, he was looking trim, tanned and relaxed.”

The former pair had tied the knot in November 1998.