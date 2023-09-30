Ben Shephard ‘impresses’ ITV bosses replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Ben Shephard has made a great impression on ITV bosses with his phenomenal chemistry with Holly Willoughby on the This Morning.

It has been reported that ITV bosses are lining up Good Morning Britain host Ben to join Holly Willoughby on the show.

Sources have given some interesting insight as he is considered to be the frontrunner to replace Phillip Schofield in the role after he stood in earlier this week as bosses of the daytime programme attempt to find Ms Willoughby a more permanent sidekick.

Shephard, 48 – who was previously a stand-in presenter on This Morning, covering for Schofield between 2005 and 2011 – impressed the network's senior executives when he appeared on the show.

Initially, This Morning was going to be built around Ms Willoughby, 42, with rotating co-hosts, as GMB is with Susanna Reid, but now bosses have changed their minds and want someone they can team her with most days.

A source told the Mail: 'Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly and there was great feedback from many viewers.

'Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts. He is also trusted by the public and is much loved within ITV. He has hosted so many shows for the channel.

'He and Holly go back years too – he presented on This Morning some years ago and they have a great rapport.'