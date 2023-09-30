Omid Scobie shares major news about Meghan, Harry, Kate Middleton and William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares major news about the Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie has shared an important news about the Sussexes.

The author of "Finding Freedom" turned to X on Friday to reveal that "Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has helped fund a report examining the roles that news media organisations play in the spread, escalation and encouragement of online hate speech in Australia."



According to Scobie, online hate speech is a particularly visible and toxic element of social division. The author urged the social media users to read the details he shared on his social media account.

In his previous tweet on the same day, Scobie also shared details of Prince William and Princess Kate's next visit to the Wales, saying the couple "will mark the start of Britain's #BlackHistoryMonth with a visit to Wales, where they will carry out two engagements focusing on how young people of colour are creating positive change in the country."

Recently, it was reported that Scobie dedicated a chapter to Kate and William in his new book "Endgame".

Reacting to the reports, royal expert Lady Colin Campbell told GB News that the William - heir to the throne - did not need to worry about what Scobie would write in the book as he had "to be a member of the flat earth society" alluding to his claims were built on false narratives.