Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton influence each other with their styles

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who are both loved as royal style icons by their fans, also copy each other as they have seen wearing very similar outfits on multiple occasions.



A well-known stylist has claimed that the two royal wives dressed far more similarly when the Duchess of Sussex was also a working royal, she also explained the reason the pair copy each other.

Melissa Lund, a personal stylist and image coach, claimed: "The idea of Meghan and Kate copying each other is an interesting one and I think the answer is yes, they have both influenced each other but how much and who did the look first will depend on the timeline."



She told Express UK: "When Meghan was a working royal, I think she looked to Kate for inspiration about what was suitable for her royal duties. Since Kate was on the scene before Meghan, I am sure she will have watched Kate carefully to see what was appropriate."

Sharing her knowledge about the royals' outings, the expert said: "Kate and Meghan both broke protocol on many occasions, Kate with wedge heels and both of them wearing trousers and skirts above the knee."



She went on: "If Meghan looked to Kate for appropriate dress, I also think that Meghan may have influenced Kate in some way, perhaps encouraging her to up her fashion game and make slightly bolder choices."

Now things seem to have changed for both women. Meghan, who's no longer a working royal, now leans into her own tastes. The former Suits star can wear what she likes now and she usually chooses fairly understated clothes in neutral colours and luxe fabrics.