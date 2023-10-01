Kylie Jenner's son officially named 'Aire' as Travis Scott skips legal proceedings

Travis Scot remained absent as Kylie Jenner virtually attended court to finally change her son’s name to Aire

On Friday, Kylie Jenner appeared in court virtually to officially change her one-year-old son's name to Aire, while her ex and Aire’s father Travis Scott did not appear in the court but also did not contest the change so it was granted.

Their son was initially named Wolf Jacques Webster in a nod to Travis's legal name, but Kylie quickly decided against it, publicly revealing the new name, Aire, in January.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN'T WOLF ANYMORE,” she wrote in a social media post not long after the birth of her son.

“WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE,” she added.

Legal paperwork for the name switch was filed in March, and in June, it was reported as legally certified by E! News, but recent court documents obtained by TMZ show it was finalized when a judge approved it recently.

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul shared with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou the reason behind naming her son Aire.

“I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. It’s a Hebrew name and it means: ‘Lion of God,’” Kylie explained.