Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in ‘pain and distress’ due to father Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, suffered a great deal of pain after their father’s reported crimes were disclosed.

The disgraced royal was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by the late Queen Elizabeth after his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were exposed and a sexual assault against him came to the forefront.

Lady Victoria Hervey, who briefly dated the Duke of York in 1999, reflected on the impact Andrew’s daughters have experienced during this time.

“I can only imagine the pain and distress it must have caused since they are a very close family,” Hervey told GB News.

Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, have never openly discussed the allegations against their father. However, a family friend told the Telegraph that “it’s been very difficult for them.”

“I don’t think anyone has ever properly appreciated how hard it is for any child to have that level of scrutiny and exposure,” the friend continued. “But they have their own children now, so the family unit is more dispersed than it was.”

Hervey has taken Andrew’s side amid the accusations Virginia Giuffre has made. In February 2022, Giuffre and the Prince reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount, including no admission of guilt on the claims against the Duke of York.