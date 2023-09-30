Johnny Depp to sue Elon Musk over alleged affair with ex wife Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp is reportedly planning to sue Elon Musk over Amber Heard

Elon Musk’s father claimed Johnny Depp always felt threatened by his ex-wife Amber Heard’s “perfect” relationship with the billionaire.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Errol revealed the Pirates of the Caribbean star is “on the cusp of” filing a lawsuit against Musk as he “blames” him for the breakdown of their marriage.

For the unversed, Musk and Heard were romantically involved for a few months in 2017, a year after the Aquaman actress filed for divorce from Depp.

"I thought Amber Heard was perfect for him,” shared Errol with the outlet. "[Depp] blames Elon for the breakdown of his marriage and is on the cusp of suing him for that still.”

The billionaire’s father explained that his child “was in love with Amber for a long while before she got divorced from Johnny Depp,” adding: “It's natural to want to be the dominant seed. But if you have children in vitro . . ." Errol didn’t complete the sentence, as per the outlet.

The Edward Scissorhands star previously accused the CEO of X of having an affair with Heard during the course of their marriage.