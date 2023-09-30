Britney Spears poses with mystery man while talking about Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears is seeking comfort from friends and a mystery man as she deals with her split with partner of six years, Sam Asghari.

Asghari, 29, filed the divorce petition in August after he was married for 14 months with the popstar, 41, after dating for five years. Spears is also set to release her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, which she has claimed was not easy for her emotionally.

The Hold Me Closer singer took to her Instagram account on Friday night, reflecting on the past month and how she’s “lucky to have amazing friends” helping her out during a tough time.

The Grammy-winning musician, posed with a mystery man looking cosy in a carousel shared.

“Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment,” she wrote in the caption. “I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let’s just say not easy!!!”

She continued, “But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!! Then I thought about my relation between my life and Instagram at the moment !!!”



Despite the bitter split, reports have suggested that Spears will still be giving a mention to her Iranian-American ex in her memoir. While the memoir will not be covering the split, the book will primarily focus on the singer’s career and conservatorship.

The much-anticipated memoir The Woman in Me is set to hit bookshelves on October 24, 2023.