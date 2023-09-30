Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti head out for date night in Paris

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted attending another private party in the City of Love during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday night, this time hosted by the former’s close friend Richie Akiva.
Keeping their relationship under wraps, the new lovebirds stuck to their trusted routine by arriving separately to the ritzy restaurant, Manko.
In photos obtained by Page Six, the Titanic star can be seen sneaking in through the back entrance of the Peruvian restaurant.
As though his signature black baseball cap, face mask, and an inconspicuous all-black garb wasn’t enough, the Oscar-winner further turned his face away from the camera to avoid being photographed.
Meanwhile, his new flame was camera-ready as she, along with her entourage, made a more dramatic entrance in a shimmery blue minidress layered with an oversized black blazer. The Italian model further accessorized with a matching blue purse and black leather boots.
This marks the latest in a series of outings by the pair who have been gallivanting all over Europe over the last few weeks.
DiCaprio, 48, and Ceretti, 25, were confirmed to be dating by Page Six earlier this month after sparking romance rumours in August when they were first spotted sharing a passionate kiss while clubbing in Ibiza.
Since then, the pair have been inseparable, with the actor accompanying his model girlfriend first during Milan Fashion week, which involved a run-in with the actor’s rumoured ex fling Gigi Hadid, and now Paris Fashion Week.
