David Beckham hails Victoria Beckham for outdoing her ‘high standards’ at PFW

David Beckham showered praise on his wife Victoria Beckham for showcasing her incredible collection at Paris Fashion Week.



Taking to Instagram, the former star footballer dropped an adorable picture of himself hugging his wife.

The 48-year-old athlete gushed over the former Spice Girl for maintaining her high fashion standards.

"The calm after the storm. We are so proud of you as always… Once again you out do even your high standards," penned the co-founder of Inter Miami football club.



Beckham attended his wife’s Spring/Summer 2024 line with daughter Harper, 12, and son Cruz, 18.

The couple’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 24, also attended the star-studded fashion show with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The fashion designer previously revealed why she fell in love with David in the upcoming documentary based on her husband’s exceptional journey.



"The fact that I went to the games really was just to kind of … some would say stalk him. I would say ‘see’ him," Victoria said in the clip of docuseries shared on the former footballer’s Instagram.

She continued, "When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, but he was standing talking to his parents."

Victoria added, "And I’m very close to my family and I love that side to him."

The singer-turned-fashion-designer reminisced the good old times with the father of her four children in the forthcoming docuseries which is set to be released on October 4 on Netflix.