Justin Theroux spotted on dinner date with Nicole Brydon Bloom and her parents

Justin Theroux just met her new rumoured beau’s parents.
On Thursday night in New York City, the 52-year-old actor and director had supper with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom and her family.
Her mother, Melanie Bloom, and her stepfather, David McNulty, accompanied Theroux and his leading lady.
The was seen huddling together on the pavement after their supper pictures reported by Page Six.
The Leftovers star sported a black button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves, dark denim, and beige suede boots.
The aspiring actor, meanwhile, wore a black shirt tucked into distressed black trousers, matching boots, and a gray peacoat.
She clutched a paper bag in her hand that was probably packed with leftovers while wearing her brown hair straight and down.
The group was seen by photographers standing beneath a construction cover and alternately holding their hands out to check on the weather.
They decided to stay put and talk for a while until Theroux and Nicole's ride arrived because it appeared to be at least drizzle.
It is unknown how long the American Psycho star and the brunette beauty have been acquainted, but they were first photographed together in August 2022 at the SAG-AFTRA strike.
