Kourtney Kardashian celebrates birth of unborn baby in 'dreamy' way

Kourtney Kardashian is having blast fun at mom Kris Jenner's place as her mother treats her to the most "dreamy" baby shower ahead of baby birth.

The POOSH mogul praised her mother Kris Jenner for hosting the Disney-themed, Mickey mouse style, baby shower. She is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

She took it to Instagram, noting, "baby shower of my dreams."

“thank you Mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild [sic].”

The Kardashians star shared several adorable pictures including a short video alongside a beautiful caption.

In one of the pictures, Kourtney and Travis pack a PDA while some of the pictures suggest the upcoming new edition as "baby barker."

This comes after the 44-year-old unintentionally revealed the name of her impending baby boy.

Kourtney posted a picture of a Wishing Tree in an Instagram Story from her baby shower. Sweet messages from visitors for her son were scribbled on little notes and hung from the tree.

One of the Reddit users zoomed in on the wishes sent to the newborn by addressing him as Rocky.

Fans immediately assumed that the pregnant couple had named their son Rocky because Travis had previously stated that his favourite name for a boy would be Rocky 13.