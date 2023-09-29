Kelsea Ballerini ‘ships’ for Taylor Swift’s rumoured romance with Travis Kelce

File Footage

Kelsea Ballerini has recently expressed her good wishes for Taylor Swift’s rumoured relation with NFL star Travis Kelce.



Speaking to ExtraTV at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, the country singer shared her thoughts on the couple’s brewing romance which created media frenzy in the past week.

“Listen, I have no skin in this game, but I love Travis. We did SNL together,” said the 30-year-old.

Kelsea stated, “I love Taylor. We were close for many years. And I want happiness for everyone. So, vibe.”

In another interview with Access Hollywood, Kelsea revealed she was “rooting” for the couple.

“Oh, I ship happiness,” remarked the songstress.

Kelsea added, “Whoever is happy with whoever, is what I ship. I adore Taylor. I adore Travis. So, if they're happy, I ship it.”

For the unversed, Taylor and Kelsea have been friends since 2015 and speak good words for each other.

In 2018 ahead of Reputation tour, Kelsea gushed over Taylor, describing her as “equally as inviting, warm, and entertaining drinking wine on the couch as she is on stage” on social media.

Earlier, Kelsea told Teen Vogue, “Taylor is someone she can confide in” while the Anti-Hero hitmaker called her as “little sis”.

Meanwhile, Kelsea also shared that Taylor played a “massive part in her rise to fame”.