Meghan Markle's pal reacts to Dan Wootton's suspension, blasts TV star for 'torrent of abuse'

Meghan Markle's pal blasts Tv star Dan Wootton for 'torrent of abuse' against the Duchess

Meghan Markle's photographer friend Misan Harriman has blasted Dan Wootton, who has been suspended by GB News, for his 'abuse' towards the Duchess of Sussex.

Wootton was suspended by the Network following a segment on his show where Laurence Fox, who has also been suspended, made derogatory statements referring to journalist Ava Evans.

Now, Prince Harry's wife Meghan's friend and photographer Misan Harriman has reacted to the shocking development, questioning why something wasn't done sooner when comments were aimed at the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan's pal blasted the Tv presenter for his "torrent of abuse" against the former Suits star.

Taking to X, formerly know as Twitter, Misan wrote: "He is now suspended but tell me how can this torrent of abuse can go unchecked for over a year against Meghan? How?"

He added: "Loose Women star Denise Welch also commented on the indifference that was shown when Wootton was consistently aiming a negative rhetoric at Meghan."



Wootton has regularly made his disdain for the Sussexes known and has allegedly dedicated a section of his evening show to them on numerous occasions where he criticises their ventures.



While the TV presenter has issued an apology for the events on his show and statements made regarding Ms Evans suggesting that he should have intervened - despite viewers being convinced he was 'smirking' at the vile commentary.