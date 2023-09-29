Kanye West's 'brain' behind wife Bianca Censori's revealing outfits: reports

Bianca Censori, who is married to Kanye West, has been getting a lot of attention in Europe this summer because of her bold clothing choices. Some people in Italy have even called for the couple to be arrested because of daring fashion choices.



Despite the negative reaction, Bianca has continued to wear these daring outfits. The clothes are made of very little fabric and were designed by Mowalola Ogunlesi, at a workshop in Italy, following Kanye's instructions.

Talking of Bianca’s audacious fashion choices, the London-based designer told Page Six, “Anything he wants to make, they can make it,” directed to the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye.

“He's really just making it on the spot,” the designer shared with another designer adding, “They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day.”

Mowalola, who was hired by the rapper in 2020 to head his Yeezy Gap relationship, also highlighted the lack of a formalised method in the making of apparel.

According to Mowalola, they would just purchase tights and “style it and cut it on [Censori],” adding that “tights are not safe when they're around.”

Contrary to popular belief, Mowalola asserts that Bianca holds full autonomy over her fashion choices, despite Kanye's alleged influence on her style.

“Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain,” she added. “They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable — tights.”