Sarah Ferguson shares touching video message from Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has delighted fans as she gave them a glimpse into her quirky home office inside Royal Lodge in new video.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother, 63, has filmed a touching message from her home in Windsor, giving fans a special look inside her private office.

Sarah, Duchess of York, currently lives there with his ex-husband Prince Andrew, despite the couple divorcing in 1996. In recent months, rumours have been circulating that King Charles might ask his younger brother to vacate the 30-room home as part of plans to scale down the monarchy.



The Duchess, who's a global ambassador for the charity, took to Instagram on Thursday in honour of the British Heart Foundation, on the eve of World Heart Day, urging people to support in any way they can to help fight the disease.

Ferguson, who's recovering from cancer surgery, looked gorgeous in an eye-catching sky-blue blazer, with her signature red hair perfectly styled in loose waves.



Beatrice and Eugenie's mom is seen on a large wooden desk with golden emblems while filming a her powerful message, and behind her other elements of the workspace could be seen. The room has green check curtains either side of the large Georgian-style windows which overlook the stunning estate grounds. And in her 'private office', there is another desk with a lamp and other work items.