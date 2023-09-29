Prince William, Kate Middleton take bold step for monarchy's future

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to hire someone to manage their busy work life

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly made a bold step for the future of their monarchy.

According to a job posting by recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been on the hunt for a CEO that could manage their 60-person staff.

Describing the vacant position, the opening stated that the individual must have 'low ego' but also demonstrate 'emotional intelligence' while being a 'servant' leader.

As per the description the, individual would be in charge of helping the Prince and Princess of Wales deliver on their 'long-term strategy' for development.

"They will be responsible for the development and implementation of TRH’s long-term strategy and continuing to strengthen a professional and collaborative Household culture," it states.

It added that the person should be "an inspiring internal champion, who will energize others with positivity, enthusiasm, and ambition."+



This development comes after it emerged that King Charles wanted to slim down the monarchy into it a core family.

Former butler Grant Harrold told Slingo that he was in the pursuit in ensuring that the monarchy remained small.

"He has very carefully and dignifiedly slimmed down the monarchy to what he classifies as the core family and that will only get smaller as sadly his royal cousins die off," he said.

"They won’t pick people to step in, I think it will become a slimmed-down monarchy as he has always wanted."



