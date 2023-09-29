Pakistan opt to bat against New Zealand in first World Cup warm-up match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss Friday and put Tom Latham-led New Zealand to bowl first in the first warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad, India.
Like in past ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments, the warm-up matches will consist of 50 overs per side.
However, these matches won't have ODI status because teams will have the flexibility to include all 15 members of their squad in the playing XI.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.
More to follow...
