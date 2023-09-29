Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘taking turns’ to see daughters in Taylor Swift’s NYC flat

Taylor Swift is watching out for Sophie Turner, who is in the midst of her messy divorce with Joe Jonas, and the custody battle of their two daughters.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, is currently staying at the New York residence of the Cruel Summer singer, 33, per a recent court order.

According to sources cited by People Magazine, “Sophie is doing okay. She is happy to be back with her girls” as she lives in the 12-time Grammy-winner’s place. “Working in Europe was very hard for her. She missed her girls.”

The source added that Swift “has opened her home to Sophie” and she “welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend.”

On Monday, an interim consent order was filed, stating Turner and Jonas must keep their daughters in Southern and Eastern districts of New York amid the divorce proceedings. The filing came after Turner claimed that Jonas has withheld the children’s passports.

Per the source, “Sophie and Joe take turns seeing their girls” at Swift’s home amid their contentious custody situation.

Turner and Jonas, 34, share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, whose name was revealed for the first time in court documents this week.

Swift, who dated Jonas briefly in 2008 as he abruptly dumped her, was seen in multiple outings with Turner following the news of their split.

Before the British actress was seen moving into Swift’s investment property in Tribeca, she was previously staying at a ritzy Midtown hotel with her daughters.