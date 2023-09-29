Britney Spears responds after cops perform wellness check over knives video

Britney Spears told fans that there was nothing to worry after cops were called to her home following a series of knife-wielding videos the singer shared onto her Instagram.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” the Toxic singer penned onto Instagram.

“These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!” she continued.

“Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks,” she concluded the message with three sassy nail polish emojis.

The IG posts comes a day after police performed a wellness check on the Princess of Pop, 41, on Wednesday, after fans were worried by the videos of her dancing with knives, per Page Six.

On Thursday, Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that one of their sergeants, who has previously dealt with several incidents related to the singer, responded to the call.

Worthy pointed out that they did not respond to the call from a ‘fan’ but they confirmed that the individual, who asked to remain anonymous, had a relationship with Spears and was “really concerned for her mental well-being.”

When the wellness check was conducted, the officer did not meet the singer in person but was assured by security that the Hold Me Closer singer was “fine” and “nothing was going on.”

Later, Spears’ attorney also confirmed her safety after which they were assured the Grammy-winning musician was “not in any harm.”