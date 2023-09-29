Prince Harry, Meghan Markle secretly visit THIS royal family member in Portugal

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a “mega-secret operation” to meet his cousin, Princess Eugenie in Portugal after Invictus Games.



On September 16, the event came to an end, and, according to the Portuguese publication Nova Gente, the couple took a detour to a posh resort in Melides, where Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, live.

Jack works in sales and marketing for the nearby Discovery Land Company. He and Eugenie are parents to August, 2, and Ernest, 4 months.

“[Harry and Meghan] arrived in Portugal without their children and as soon as they landed, they headed to Alentejo and more precisely to Melides,” the outlet reported.

Locals allege the couple took a British Airways flight from Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon to Heathrow on September 20 in order to be reunited with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

“After the Invictus Games finished, on Saturday, September 16, the couple headed to our country for a lightning trip,” the outlet added.

Further adding, “And with the reserve that has characterised them since they abdicated their royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry preferred not to publicise, either through the press or through their social networks, this ‘romantic getaway’.”