Kate Middleton will not support Prince William at Earthshot Prize awards

Kate Middleton have been attending Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards for two years



Kate Middleton is not going to accompany her husband Prince William to his third annual Earthshot Prize awards event this year.

Since the beginning of the awards two years ago, Kate has attended each ceremony; however, it has just come to light that she will not be accompanying her husband to Singapore for the 2023 ceremony in November.

As the occasion falls during the school year, she will instead stay at home with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

It is claimed that Kate tries hard to maintain the trio's stable family life in order to prepare them for future royal careers without interfering with the children's education.

The 2023 Earthshot Awards will soon receive further information, according to Kensington Palace.

William acknowledged the "inspiration and optimism" of the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists revealed in New York earlier this month.

He also acknowledged going for a morning jog around Central Park. William remarked, "It's gone better than I'd hoped," but there was "still a lot of work to do." William announced the £50 million award to inspire and assist the battle against environmental concerns.