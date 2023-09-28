Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive big offer to earn millions overnight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are seemingly struggling to make their own business empire in the US, have been given an idea to make as much as £8million a night in a potential business move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could utilise their brand by cashing in on NFTs (non-fungible tokens), claimed an expert.



Andras Kristof from Galaxis has claimed: "The world could be [Harry and Meghan’s] oyster if all things are done right. Anyone with a community or following could create their own digital membership cards, and provide value to their community, potentially generating millions in the process."

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known the world over and would be a massive brand if they created NFTs of themselves individually or as a couple," the expert told The Express.



"Their brand could earn them $10million (£8million) overnight in my opinion,” claimed Kristof.

The amount of money someone can make via this depends on their level of fame and if they have enough buyer interest.

"Like with any collectables, you get a lot of speculative investors hoping they can profit from getting in early. I think that would be even more the case with Harry and Meghan."

There are speculations and rumours about Meghan and Harry and owning a brand Sussex could potentially be worth a fortune in a few years - especially if they split up or if they reentered the royal family.