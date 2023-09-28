Kate Middleton pokes fun at Meghan Markle with 'messy' bun hairstyle

Royal critics rallied against Kate Middleton, accusing her of copying Meghan Markle's style during her latest outing.

The Princess of Wales paired a regal fit with a casual low-bun hairstyle as she stepped out to spend a day with special needs children on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Fans of the Suits alum took to X, formerly Twitter, to accuse Kate of not only breaking royal protocol with the hairstyle, but also copying the Duchess' "messy bun" that she occasionally wears since marrying Prince Harry.

"Can't be surprised Kate is attempting to recreate Meghan's signature messy bun," stated a royal watcher on social media.

"She weaponises protocol against Meghan Markle to later steal her whole style and persona," another claimed.

Meanwhile, a third critic affirmed it was the Duchess of Sussex was the first one to normalize the casual 'do in a royal setting.

"Before Meghan, the messy bun was breaking protocol. Meghan's protocol breaches opened the door for Kate Middleton to follow. Kate copied Meghan’s messy bun," they said.

"Kate desperately trying to duplicate Meghan's natural style," a fourth seethed.

Several royal fans also came out in defense of the future Queen, bringing forth a photo of her wearing the same hairstyle in 2015 - long before Meghan Markle stepped into the royal fold.