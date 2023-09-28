Arnold Schwarzenegger on how his goals changed over the years at 76

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently explained how his goals have changed over the years after he started his journey as a bodybuilder at 15.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Terminator star offered valuable life lessons on “contentment” after turning 76 in his upcoming self-help book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.

“I don’t know what you mean by contentment,” he told the outlet.

Arnold stated, “I’m always content, but, I mean, I’m always hungry for more. I slept with my first trophy.”

“No one could take it away. But at the same time, the other foot is already out of bed going for the second Mr Universe title,” remarked the Total Recall star.

Arnold is not only known for his acting prowess but also as a politician. He had one Netflix release this year, FUBAR as well as documentary about his life titled Arnold and his podcast, Arnold’s Pump Club.

When questioned about being happy and content at the age of 76.

Arnold responded, “Today, I feel good where I am. I feel I’m much wiser. I’m much smarter. I’m not as crazy. I think more about people. I think more about people’s feelings.”

“In your twenties, you don’t do any of that. It’s me, me, me, me. As time goes on, you learn from your mistakes,” he stated.

Reflecting on his legacy, Arnold added, “Everyone will have their own take on it.”

“All I’m trying to do is just try to use my talents and help other people. It’s the simple stuff that I do that really helped me get where I am today,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life will come out on October 10.