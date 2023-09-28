Kylie Jenner turns heads in figure-hugging red outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner looks sensational at Acne Studio’s show during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner made a sizzling appearance at Acne Studio’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.



The 26-year-old beauty mogul donned a figure-hugging red gown, making flattering style statement at the event.



The mother-of-two who sat at the front row showed off her brand new fringe haircut.

The reality TV star styled her look with a chic red handbag, red leather heels and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.



Ahead of her appearance at the fashion show, Acne Studios featured the founder of Kylie Cosmetics on the cover of the September issue of Le Monde.



Earlier, Kylie was spotted with her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at the birthday party of their friend Rosalia, in Paris.



After making their relationship public at Beyoncé's concert, the latest Hollywood couple seemingly taking their romance to the next level.

A source revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20, that the two were "not official yet" despite having been linked since April.

The insider also said, "They have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible. Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple."

