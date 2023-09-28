Khloe Kardashian sets record straight on Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two kids together

Khloe Kardashian clarified that she and her ex Tristan Thompson are co-parents and nothing more.

The television personality addressed her relationship status with the NBA player during the premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 4.

It was when Khloe shocked her sisters after revealing that the Canadian-born athlete had been living with her following the death of his mother earlier this year.

"I am not back together with Tristan. Hate to break it to everybody but I am not," she said during a confessional.

Meanwhile, Kim also divulged on the Good American founder's "sensitive" nature which makes her prone to become defensive about her relationship with Tristan.

"Like, it would be like, 'Oh, yeah have you guys seen this cute couple?' And she's like, 'Well don't think Tristan and I are a couple,'" she explained. "'We're not together, we don't hook up. I won't sleep with him.'"

"We get it. You guys are not together. No one thinks you're together. Relax," the SKIMS mogul added.

It was revealed back in July that Khloe had taken in Tristan and his younger brother Amari after their Los Angeles home yielded to serious flooding.

Khloe and Tristan sparked rumors of reconciliation after the former flew to Toronto to be their for the father of her kids after his mother passed away from a heart attack.

Together, the former couple are parents to daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 1.