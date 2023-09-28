Leonardo DiCaprio takes new beau Vittoria Ceretti for Paris date

Leonardo DiCaprio takes new beau Vittoria Ceretti for some fine-dining in Paris

Leonardo Dicaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are touring their budding romance all over Europe.

Reveling in the City of Love Paris, the new lovebirds were spotted having dinner with friends at the Hotel Costes Bar on Tuesday as they sat across from each other and chatted with their dinner party-of-eight.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the recently-confirmed couple was subsequently seen leaving the upscale joint from separate exits.

The 25-year-old Italian model rocked a black leather top with a half-open front zip paired with cargo pants and black leather boots as she strutted the streets of the fashion capital.

Meanwhile, the Titanic star kept a low profile in his signature black baseball cap and face mask, matching perfectly with his black shirt, jacket, and jeans, as he left through a second exit.

Following the fine-dining, the Wolf of Wall Street actor hit the local Flower Nightclub.

The sighting comes a week after DiCaprio, 48, and Ceretti, 25, confirmed dating rumours, which first sparked in Early August when the two were seen making out while clubbing in Ibiza.

The talk-of-the-town couple have been spotted in multiple outings since then, the latest being the afterparty for Versace’s show during Milan Fashion week last Thursday, for which Vittoria walked the runway alongside Dicaprio’s rumoured former fling, Gigi Hadid.

“From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling,” noted one source to Page Six.