'More to come' as Prince Harry plans to expose royal family again

Prince Harry will reportedly come out with more information on the royal family

Prince Harry is reportedly not done sharing his side of the story when it comes to airing the royal family’s secrets.

According to OK!, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold revealed that the Duke of Sussex was likely looking to come out with more despite being on the down low as of late.

"I would like to think he has drawn a line but I think there is more to come," Harrold said.

He went on to say that the Duke of Sussex had 'dealt' with a lot of issues in private which likely never made it to the public, things that he might decide to come out with.

"I think there’s a lot going on and he is having to deal with it."

"I think there’s things that have happened and only those who are there know what goes on behind closed doors so it’s one side against another," he added.

His comments come against the backdrop of Prince Harry's icy relationship with his brother Prince William and King Charles.