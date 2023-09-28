This Sandra Bullock starrer is Netflix's most rented movie

The multi-talented Sandra Bullock has been lauded for her many roles but some of her break through performances includes movies like Speed, The Proposal and 2009’s The Blind Side.



Bullock starrer The Blind Side is still in this digital era reigns on classic DVD service and hands down the most rented one from Netflix DVD service till date when just the streaming giant announced, after approximately 25 years, to shut down its DVD mail subscription.

The movie is 2009’ sports drama, depicting the true story about Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless teen who is adopted by a rich white couple named Leigh Anne, played by Sandra Bullock and Sean Tuohy, played by Tim McGraw, letting him to chase his dream of playing for the NFL.

The retired NFL filed a complaint against the Tuohy family, accusing them of lying about the adoption story and duping him into a conservatorship that allowed them to control his funds and execute lucrative business agreements in his name.

He claims that after the 2009 film's release, the couple made "millions" of cash by utilizing his name.

The Tuohys denied the charges in the current case, but stated in a court filing viewed by People that they referred to Oher as their son “in the colloquial sense” and that “there was never an intent to adopt him.”