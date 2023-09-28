Kim Zolciak misses court filing, sparks drama in Biermann divorce case

Kim Zolciak has skipped her recent court ruling to dismiss Kroy Biermann’s second divorce filing. After the Don't Be Tardy star, 45, missed the hearing held over a zoom call in their bitter divorce case the judge called it a “waste.”



Nonetheless, a source confirms to People magazine: “She was shooting in Colombia and could not make it in time because of production schedules. She has to make money because things are very tight right now with money.”

In Colombia, Zolciak is presently busy in the shooting of the second season of MTV reality series The Surreal Life.

Even though Zolciak wasn't there, Marlys Bergstrom, Biermann's attorney, asked the court whether his client may sell the couple's Georgia property, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Alpharetta estate will be foreclosed on November 7 according to Biermann, 38, who confirmed this to the judge verbally.

The former NFL player addressed the court alone last month and requested the sole authority to sell the $3 million house.

As per the court documents that People magazine acquired, the couple's “significant debt” may be eliminated through the sale. At that time, Biermann also submitted a second divorce petition against Zolciak.

Since Biermann's second petition on August 24, Zolciak has steadfastly believed that the marriage may be saved.

The couple shares four children – Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.