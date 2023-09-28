Cher’s unruly move to keep her son away from estranged wife

Cher has been indicted for hiring four men to keep her son, Elijah Blue Allman, far away from his estranged wife, Marie Angela King, as per new court documents.



The charges were detailed in a court declaration submitted by Allman's wife, in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 4.

Marie claims Cher did it to prevent Elijah from reuniting with her.

“After spending these 12 days together in NY... four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room,” King accused Cher in the filing, adding that she was “told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman's] mother.”

Cher allegedly bribed four men to take Allman from a hotel room on their wedding anniversary, according to Marie.

The declaration of King concludes with the following appeal: “I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

The story was made public until recently after Entertainment Tonight obtained paperwork related to the couple's current divorce procedures.

“We were alone for eight days straight, but on November 30, 2022, four men broke into our hotel room and took Elijah away.”