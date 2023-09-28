Taylor Swift lends NYC apartment to Sophie Turner amid legal mess with Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift is proving to be a good friend to Sophie Turner amidst her divorce settlement and custody battle mess with estranged husband Joe Jonas.



Since news of Sophie Turner's breakup with Joe Jonas broke, the famous performer has been by her side, treating the actress to dinner and keeping her occupied during the difficult time.

However, Page Six has learned that Swift, 33, has even lent Turner, 27, a gorgeous apartment in her own neighborhood in the heart of New York City so the actress and her kids can live there while Turner and Jonas work out their complicated parenting arrangements.

The Shake It Off singer has reportedly given the Game of Thrones actor the keys to her Tribeca apartment so he can use it as a temporary residence.

Turner, according to Page Six, has been photographed settling into the renowned stylish neighborhood and exploring some of the neighborhood restaurants serving hearty fare.

Turner was photographed Wednesday leaving the residence with her two daughters and an unknown woman.

Also observed being transported out of the premises and placed in an awaiting vehicle were two sizable suitcases and a folded-up travel crib.

Before saying farewell and returning inside the house, Turner assisted the young children in securing their seatbelts in the SUV.

The British actress had previously been lodging at a posh Midtown hotel with Delphine, 1, and Willa, 3.