Ben Affleck faces backlash after hang out with Jennifer Garner without JLo

Ben Affleck has recently faced backlash by netizens after he was spotted spending time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner without Jennifer Lopez.



In the photos shared by OK! magazine, the Armageddon actor could be seen talking with Garner on the side of a road in his black Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday.

Earlier on September 15, Affleck was seen sharing an intimate hug with Garner during their outing.

Affleck and Garner’s hangouts did not go well with social media users as many claimed that the actor showed JLo as a “side chick”.

“He [is] creeping with his ex-wife and he is embarrassed of JLo. He doesn't want to be seen or photographed with her, but will stand in the street or cuddled up with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. B. A. got JLo looking like a side chick,” commented one user.

Another critic advised Lopez to “throw Ben Affleck out and divorce him”.

A third user added, “At this point they are rubbing this in JLo's face. In the last 2.5 years Ben Affleck has not been photographed in the car with Jennifer Garner and now BAM 2 times in the last two weeks and a meet up in Italy. When is the Bennifer divorce going to be announced? Poor JLo this [is] sad.”

For the unversed, Affleck divorced Garner in 2018 and in 2021, the actor revived his relation with Lopez in April 2022. He tied the knot with Lopez in July 2022 in Las Vegas.