Angelina Jolie reflects on fashion studio and her transition as a person

Angelina Jolie has recently reflected on fashion studio and her transition as a person.



Speaking to Vogue, the Tomb Raider star explained her purpose behind founding fashion studio, Atelier Jolie.

“I don’t want to be a big fashion designer. I want to build a house for other people to become that,” she said.

Jolie continued, “I’ve met a lot of artisans over the years – very capable, talented people – and I’d like to see them grow.”

The Maleficent actress also mentioned that she included her refugee work as the studio will have a café run in collaboration with refugee organisations.

Jolie pointed out that this fashion studio would have not been possible without her children.

“I can be very impulsive, but Zahara (her eldest daughter) is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful. When she agreed, I felt we were both decided,” stated the Eternals actress.

Jolie however disclosed that she has “more books than clothes” in her closet.



“I find it slightly funny that we are involved in fashion—I don’t think any one of us is overly ‘fashionable,’” remarked the actress.

Jolie further said, “But because we live in our clothes, it is so much a part of who we are, and something that’s important to explore, especially for young people.”

Addressing her therapy sessions, Jolie admitted, “After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable.”

“Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person,” she concluded.