Prince Harry, Meghan Markle abused power during trip to Harlem Elementary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle abusing their authority and influence for their visit to New York City in 2021 has been revealed in a series of emails.



The documents, which Daily Mail got through a FOIA request, demonstrate how the Sussexes' powerful assistants worked behind the scenes to make sure they were portrayed favorably during a series of public engagements that were recorded for their $100 million Netflix documentary.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan suggested that for one of the destinations on their three-day tour, a public school in a low-income neighborhood of New York may receive new carpeting and cushions to better match Meghan's style.

The emails reveal Archewell personnel had input into which schools they would visit, made repeated revisions to press releases to be "more substantial," and even changed the public diary for senior school administrators.

The press list for their events was also strictly regulated and limited to sources that supported Meghan, such Vogue, while British tabloids were not invited or allowed.

The emails reveal that the Harlem primary school's students and staff were even required to sign consent forms for filming that forbade them from talking about the project or making "unfavorable" statements about the celebrity couple who were in attendance.

Harry and Meghan's visit to New York in September 2021, which included a stop at the UN to discuss vaccination fairness, was intended to highlight them as global leaders.