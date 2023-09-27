Katrina Kaif surpasses Bad Bunny with most followers on WhatsApp Channels

Katrina Kaif becomes the most popular celebrity on WhatsApp Channels

Katrina Kaif became the most followed celebrity on the newly launched WhatsApp Channels, leaving behind the famous singer-rapper Bad Bunny and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.



As per latest reports, WhatsApp’s own channel ranked on the number one position with 23 million followers, followed by popular streaming application, Netflix.



The famous football club, Real Madrid grabbed third spot with 14.4 million followers.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress took the fourth spot in the list as she surpassed 14 million followers on the social networking application.



However, Kendall Jenner's rumoured boyfriend has 12.6 million followers, followed by Zuckerberg with 9.2 million followers.



Kaif, 40, joined WhatsApp's one-way broadcast feature on September 13, which was introduced to help people and organisations from across the world to connect with their loved ones, fans and followers, right within the app.



So far, the Bollywood diva shared her adorable selfies and an ad video for Uniqlo, as she has become its new brand ambassador.



As per Hindustan Times, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress expressed her immense excitement to be a part of this innovative programme as she will stay connected with her fans.



"This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about," the actress commented.

On work front, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

