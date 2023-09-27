Princess Eugenie takes inspiration from Meghan Markle with major career move

Princess Eugenie appeared to give a nod to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle with her a major act of service this week.

Along with her friend, Julia de Boinville, Eugenie co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017, and they visited the Bramber Bakehouse in East Sussex together on Monday, via GB News.

Eugenie’s first visit after her maternity leave appeared to be reminiscent of Meghan’s first royal engagement as the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, when she visited the Grenfell community kitchen.

The Princess of York, 33, was all smiles as she posed with her team, per the official Instagram handle of the organisation that shared glimpses from the visit.

The Anti-Slavery Collective is an award-winning charity that supports women who have “experienced abuse, exploitation or displacement with the confidence, skills and knowledge for a positive future,” via IG. “The Bramber Bakehouse supports female survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery. The programme is designed to give women the confidence, knowledge and skills for a positive future.⁠”

Meanwhile, Meghan talked about working The Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington, a year after 72 people died after a fire at the Grenfall Tower, in her Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

“I just loved these women so much. It was really important to me because I had become so close to so many of the women who had survived that, even though no one knew that at the time,” she said in the documentary.

“The Grenfell fire left so many families displaced, outside of how many deaths it caused. I remember saying ‘Can we do something? We need to go down there and do something.’ And so, I connected with the women at Al-Manaar which is a mosque in Grenfell.”