'Entitled' Hailey Bieber 'gets yelled at' by French employer in Paris: Watch

file footage

Hailey Bieber endured the wrath of a seething employer during her latest outing in Paris, France.



According a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, the 26-year-old model could be seen heading inside a restaurant as a man berated her in French from behind.

“Hailey Bieber getting yelled at in Paris by an angry restaurant employer for parking her car in the wrong place,” a user wrote alongside the clip on social media.

The user later clarified that it was a museum.

“Go ahead, I’ll call the cops right away,” said the man as Hailey walked past him. “You shouldn’t do this.”

“Even the president of France doesn’t do this,” he continued.

“no no no it’s classy,” he added, before concluding: “what is this mess.”

Critics shortly rallied against the model for her indifferent conduct towards the outcry, with one of them branding her “entitled.”

“This is so embarrassing omgg,” winced another.

A third went on to clarify that the man is in fact berating the paparazzi for hounding Hailey.

“you’re so weird, he isn’t speaking to her, her security or the hired driver in the car. he goes out to shout at the paparazzi (saying they don’t hound the president the way they do US celebs), you guys can’t exist without creating weird narratives,” they wrote.