Cher got her troubled son Elijah kidnapped from NYC hotel: report

Cher shared her younger son Elijah Blue Allman with late husband Gregg Allman

Legendary singer Cher allegedly got her younger son Elijah abducted from a hotel room he shared with his estranged wife Marieangela King last year.

In papers discovered by the Daily Mail from their court hearing for the couple’s divorce, King claimed they were staying at the hotel to try and iron out their differences, when four men barged into the room and took him.

“On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room,” the court declaration from December 2022 read.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother.”

Marieangela also affirmed that the former musician was being held in “lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me,” as of date of the filing.

Elijah Blue Allman, 47, who Cher shared with her late husband Gregg Allman, has battled substance abuse since he was 11.

He is currently completing a stint in rehab in Pasadena, California, after he was discovered unconscious at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Noting that though she understood Cher’s “efforts to make sure he is well,” King pleaded, “I want what is best for my husband.”

Elijah filed for divorce from Marieangela in 2021, though he previously clarified that they had been separated since April 2020.