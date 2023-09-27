Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor ‘casually seeing each other’ amid Sofía Vergara split

Joe Manganiello seems to have drawn towards the “witty humour” of Caitlin O'Connor. Nothing is official for the two as they continue “casually seeing each other at this point.”

According to a source close to the 33-year-old Winning Time actress and the Magic Mike star, they have begun “dating” and are currently “out of town together” while away from Los Angeles.

“They’re both really funny together. He laughs at her a lot because she’ll crack these witty jokes,” the insider shares. “She’s really witty. So sweet and smart. And he’s cool. He’s cool as s***.”

A different source previously revealed to People magazine earlier this month that the couple first met at a small, “unofficial” post-premiere party for the HBO drama about the Los Angeles Lakers' peak in the 1980s. The relationship update follows that revelation.

The insider stated that the Winning Time bash was “the first time they met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time.”

Manganiello and O'Connor were “casually seeing each other at this point,” the source added at the time, sharing that O'Connor “is a lovely girl” and Manganiello “seemed like a great guy.”

For those unversed, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced each other after seven years of marriage in past July.

The couple at that time in a joint statement noted: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

