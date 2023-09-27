Travis Kelce refutes cheating accusations by his ex: ‘This is fake news’

Taylor Swift new rumoured beau Travis Kelce refuted all of the false claims made by his ex over his past life and denies cheating accusations.

As the Lover singer and Kelce has started indulging in a light-hearted and carefree fling, the two hit with a first controversy by Maya Benberry, winner of Travis’s reality dating show, Catching Kelce. She accused the NFL player as a “cheater.”

In a now deleted tweet, Maya noted about the footballer: “When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…”

Maya allegedly imposed that sportsman cheated on her with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole.

Regarding the case, Maya sides with Swift and is confident that Kelce must be cheating on her as well, however, Kelce denied the allegations.

Maya told the Daily Mail: “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her. Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes: Once a cheater always a cheater.”

Although, Kelce has not yet been vocal about Maya’s statement, he did earlier refute infidelity claims. “This is fake news… a lie… and not why Kayla and I broke up… take all your hatred somewhere else please,” he said in 2020.

Nevertheless, Maya takes pride in sticking to the girl code in this situation. She said: “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!”