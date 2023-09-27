Kylie Jenner spotted wearing ring with Timothee Chalamet at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner solidified her romance with Timothee Chalamet with a ring on her left hand while holding hands during Paris Fashion Week.
Images obtained by the Daily Mail show Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, arriving for singer Rosalia's birthday celebration at Folderol Wine Bar in Paris on Monday, September 25.
The pair, who made their relationship known earlier this month when they were photographed kissing at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles, coordinated their outfits for the chic occasion by donning matching black suits.
Chalamet wore a black jacket with light-wash pants, but Jenner accentuated her outfit with several silver rings, one of which was worn on that finger.
A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20, that the two were "not official yet" despite having been linked since April.
The insider also said, “They have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible. Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”
